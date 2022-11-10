SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson, Fred Gamble and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing.

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself, KSLA reported.

They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

“We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community,” said Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother.

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. They asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

A photo was shown in the courtroom Wednesday of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. The prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

According to KSLA, the last order given by Judge John Tidwell was, “Take her to death row.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school district says they will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Portions of the Lowcountry are under a tropical storm warning until Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole makes landfall in Florida, several warnings in place for Lowcountry
Haasawn Omarie Belin, 18, is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Flooding in downtown is resulting in road closures Thursday morning.
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
FILE PHOTO - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place on Aug. 16, 2022.
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud