As Nicole approaches, erosion is the big concern at Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - High tides blamed on Tropical Storm Nicole are making the problem of beach erosion that much worse at Folly Beach.

Residents have come to the beach throughout the day to see the damage as high tides Thursday morning came up all the way to the sand dunes, an area that is normally very dry.

As of Thursday afternoon, several feet of sand had been carried away from the dunes, and officials with the city of Folly Beach say they will need a lot of help restoring the beach. Folly Beach Director of Building/Facilities/Public Works Eric Lutz said the beach had already seen enough erosion earlier in the year to hit renourishment triggers. Then Hurricane Ian came through and took a good amount of sand with it.

With Nicole, the beach has very little capacity to withstand storms, which means less beach for everyone.

“So now we’re going to be looking at lots of areas on the beach where anywhere it’s not low tide, you won’t have any beach to hang out on,” Lutz said. “There will be variants on that but anywhere, probably east of the washout, is going to be pretty severe so you’ll have beach maybe between half of the cycle between tides.”

A concrete groin installed in the 1990s to help build up the beach showed the severity of erosion. Before Ian and Nicole, only the yellow tip was exposed. As of Thursday, as much as 10 feed of concrete was exposed.

Folly Beach is already in the process of requesting federal emergency rehabilitation assistance because of Ian’s impacts.

