Police searching for missing 14-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jonathan Reifer was last seen Wednesday at his home in North Charleston at 9:15 p.m.

Police describe Reifer as 5′10″, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, and white crocs and was carrying a green and white backpack.

If you see Reifer, contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 (office) or 843-822-1113 (cell).

