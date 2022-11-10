Proposed Johns Island development raises traffic and flooding concerns

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live off Southwick Drive on Johns Island could see more development. However, people that live in this area have great concerns about how this could make traffic and flooding worse.

With many cars driving on Southwick Drive at high speeds, resident Karyn Buckley says she sees a lot of wrecks.

“It’s the cut-through road between Maybank and Brownswood,” Buckley said. “In those three years, I’ve had eight vehicles in my ditches and three near-misses and it’s not safe.”

According to Charleston Police Department, the surrounding roads like Maybank Highway and Brownswood Road have had three deadly crashes since 2019. This is right where Middleburg Communities is planning to develop multi-family homes.

John Roberts also lives off Southwick Drive and says he’s not fully against the development.

“Even though it’s going to bring I think more to it with what they’re proposing, there’s going to be a different way out,” Roberts said. “I think it will still increase traffic through there.”

Middleburg Communities is proposing to rezone 16 acres of land from about 128 homes at one unit per acre to at least 160 homes at six units per acre. The developers would not speak on camera, but they did tell me they will put a conservation easement on the surrounding wetlands to prevent anyone else from developing on it in the future.

“With the new developments that went in, proper draining done there but poor draining downstream, so it all backs up, floods roads,” Roberts said. “We get cars in ditches all the time.”

Roberts says his house flooded severely during Hurricane Ian. Buckley says it floods around her home after a normal rainstorm.

“We need just a little more control,” Buckley said. “We need more infrastructure, better infrastructure. Drainage. Speed control.”

People that live off Southwick Drive say developers don’t know what it’s like to really live in this area.

“If you lived here and worked here and did the real life versus the money side of it or the paper side of it,” Buckley said. “It doesn’t work.”

The city of Charleston will be deciding whether this property will be rezoned to multifamily on Nov. 16.

