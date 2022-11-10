ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area.

Charleston:

Beaufain Street at Barre Street - all lanes closed

Broad Street from Ashley Avenue to Barre Street - all lanes closed

Calhoun Street at Courtenay Drive - all lanes closed

Calhoun Street to the exit ramp - all lanes closed

Central Park Road at Riverland - all lanes closed

Charlotte Street from Concord to Washington Street - all lanes closed

Rutledge Avenue at Bennett Street - lanes partially blocked

Gadsden Street from Beaufain Street to Wentworth Street

Hagood Avenue at Line Street - all lanes closed

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street - all lanes closed

Highway 17 at Lockwood Exit - all lanes closed

Highway 61 split at Highway 17 - all lanes closed

Line Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth Street - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Beaufain Street - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Barre Street - all lanes closed

South Market Street between Church Street to State Street - all lanes closed

Washington Street from Hazel to Society - all lanes closed

Washington Street at Laurens Street. - all lanes closed

Washington Street at Courtney - all lanes closed

Mount Pleasant

Long Point Road at the Boone Hall Entrance - closed

North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department reports “several intersections” in North Charleston have flashing lights. The department says the department of transportation has been notified and are asking motorists to use caution.

