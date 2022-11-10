ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area.
Charleston:
- Beaufain Street at Barre Street - all lanes closed
- Broad Street from Ashley Avenue to Barre Street - all lanes closed
- Calhoun Street at Courtenay Drive - all lanes closed
- Calhoun Street to the exit ramp - all lanes closed
- Central Park Road at Riverland - all lanes closed
- Charlotte Street from Concord to Washington Street - all lanes closed
- Rutledge Avenue at Bennett Street - lanes partially blocked
- Gadsden Street from Beaufain Street to Wentworth Street
- Hagood Avenue at Line Street - all lanes closed
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
- Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street - all lanes closed
- Highway 17 at Lockwood Exit - all lanes closed
- Highway 61 split at Highway 17 - all lanes closed
- Line Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth Street - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Beaufain Street - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Barre Street - all lanes closed
- South Market Street between Church Street to State Street - all lanes closed
- Washington Street from Hazel to Society - all lanes closed
- Washington Street at Laurens Street. - all lanes closed
- Washington Street at Courtney - all lanes closed
Mount Pleasant
- Long Point Road at the Boone Hall Entrance - closed
North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department reports “several intersections” in North Charleston have flashing lights. The department says the department of transportation has been notified and are asking motorists to use caution.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.