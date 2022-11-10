ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads in downtown Charleston
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area.
Charleston:
- Hagood Avenue at Line Street - all lanes closed
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
- Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street - all lanes closed
- Highway 61 split at Highway 17 - all lanes closed
- Line Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth Street - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street - all lanes closed
- South Market Street between Church Street to State Street - all lanes closed
- Washington Street from Hazel to Society - all lanes closed
- Washington Street at Laurens Street. - all lanes closed
