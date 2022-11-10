ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area.

Charleston:

Hagood Avenue at Line Street - all lanes closed

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street - all lanes closed

Highway 61 split at Highway 17 - all lanes closed

Line Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth Street - all lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street - all lanes closed

South Market Street between Church Street to State Street - all lanes closed

Washington Street from Hazel to Society - all lanes closed

Washington Street at Laurens Street. - all lanes closed

