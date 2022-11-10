Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades.

Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states.

Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002 after serving four years with MUSC’s Department of Public Safety, the post states.

Police say he rose in the ranks from patrolman to their Criminal Investigative Division commander.

He also served as Uniform Patrol Division corporal, Narcotics Investigator, Uniform Patrol Division sergeant, lieutenant, and division commander.

Johnson was a graduate of FBI’s Carolina Command College and the University of Phoenix with an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice.

The Knights of Columbus awarded him Police Officer of the Year in 2006 and 2007 by the Summerville Police Department.

A founding member of The Dignity Project, Johnson was also a member of the Cathedral of Praise Church in North Charleston.

“Capt. Johnson is a man of God who is deeply loved and respected by all who knew him,” the post states. “He never met a stranger and was quick to bring a smile to anyone’s face, whomever he met. The men and women of the Summerville Police Department and our community members are all better people for having met our brother, LJ. Please continue to pray for his family and our SPD family as we work through this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.