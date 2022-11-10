SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

USPS ready for holiday crush after influx of mail-in ballots

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service gave a solid performance in delivering mail-in ballots for the midterm elections and is ready to dive into the crush of holiday deliveries, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Postmaster Service General Louis DeJoy said 11.3 billion pieces of mail and 567 million packages were delivered last month. And he said the Postal Service has stabilized its workforce and is ready for the next challenge of delivering holiday cards and parcels.

“We will not disappoint,” he told the Postal Service Board of Governors.

The Postal Service announced an annual operating loss of $473 million — a third of the previous fiscal year’s loss — thanks to a one-time adjustment under the Postal Service Reform Act.

The law that guaranteed six-day-a-week delivery also repealed a requirement that the Postal Service fully fund pensions — an onerous requirement that other businesses didn’t have to follow.

DeJoy said the Postal Service still faces challenges.

He said the new budget includes nearly $3 billion in retirement costs and $1.5 billion in inflation costs that are above what was planned, while mail volume is declining at a rate of about 3% per year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Nicole is forecast to continue to weaken as the center tracks into Georgia and through the...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole moving across Florida, several warnings in place for Lowcountry
Haasawn Omarie Belin, 18, is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Jonathan Reifer was last seen Wednesday at his home in North Charleston at 9:15 p.m.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes