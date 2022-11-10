SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nina and Bates

By Jana Cugliari
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our puppy friends are from the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown.

Up first, we have sweet Nina. Nina is a blue 7-year-old mixed-breed pup. The shelter says she loves playing in their play yard with her roomie Bates. They also say that she loves to sunbath and cuddle with all of the staff and volunteers!

They add that she occasionally gets the zoomies, but she also will make the best couch potato. She is fully vetted and is ready for her furever home!

Her roommate Bates is also looking for his new family! Bates is a tricolor 6-year-old hound mix.

He also loves running around and playing with his roommate Nina and all of his other doggy friends! As much as he gets the zoomies, he absolutely loves chilling out and taking naps.

Like his roomie Nina, Bates is also full vetted and ready to join a family!

The Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown at 125 Ridge St., and they are open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

