Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek

The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday.
By Elisheva Wimberly and Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday.

Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country.

Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this nation has remained strong through men and women who have served through the armed forces.

Veterans in the room ranged from WWII vets to ones who fought in Korea and the Vietnam War. Post Commander Orval Mills, a Vietnam Veteran says he served in the Navy and this ceremony was a long-time recognition.

“We’ve had so many of these recognitions over the years and to team up with somebody like the Goose creek group here and putting on a ceremony like this and the remarks made about the real military community that we have here in Goose creek is sometimes overwhelming,” Mills says.

Speakers at the event also said they want young people to never forget the love and sacrifice that came from the ones that came before them. It was a day for the community to come together and honor loved ones who fought, and ones who lost their lives for this country.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

