Cougars Ink Top Mid-Major Recruiting Class in the Country

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey has announced his 2023 signing class. The class, consisting of three highly touted recruits, ranks 40th in the country by 247sports - the highest ranked mid-major recruiting class in the country.

“Make no mistake, this an elite recruiting class,” said Kelsey. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention what a pleasure it was to recruit these young men because of the caliber of their families. The make-up of these young men fit us and the culture of our program. Who they are is because of the love and support they receive at home by some amazing people.”

All three signees hail from North Carolina, are ranked in the top ten in state according to Phenom Hoop Report, and played for the nationally recognized Team Loaded NC on the Adidas circuit.

A consensus four-star recruit by 247sports and ESPN, Mayar Wol is the 90th ranked recruit in the country by 247sports. Wol, who attends Word of God Christian Academy with fellow signee Isaiah Coleman, is the fourth ranked player in North Carolina by Phenom Hoop Report. He held offers from Clemson, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Rutgers prior to his commitment to the Cougars.

“Mayar is a rare 6-8 guard with great length and skill, and he may still be growing. He can really score at all three levels,” said Kelsey. “He is an elite shooter with a quick release and deep range. He can be a dominant rebounder on the wing as well. He can guard multiple positions which is huge in modern basketball and our system.”

James Scott comes to the Cougars as a consensus three-star recruit per 247sports and Big Shots National Scouting. He is currently ranked as the top center and eighth ranked overall player in the state of North Carolina by Phenom Hoop Report and was voted Most Improved Player by the Fayetteville Observer after the 2021-22 season. The 6-11 big held offers from Georgia State, Appalachian State, Loyola Chicago and many other prior to his commitment to the Cougars.

“James reminds me of a young Marcus Camby. I know I said this about Mayar, but he is still growing too. He is a legit 6-11 right now and he just turned 17,” said Kelsey. “He has very good hands, touch and skill. He moves and runs extremely well. He is a major lob threat, blocks shots, and effects the game in many ways.”

Isaiah Coleman comes to CofC as a consensus four-star recruit by 247sports.com, ESPN, Rivals and Big Shots. He is the highest rated player in the class, coming in at 62nd by 247sports.com. Coleman earned an invite to the prestigious NBA Top 100 Camp in 2022 and is ranked as the third best player in North Carolina by Phenom Hoop Report.

“Isaiah is a do-it-all combo guard with a high IQ that is equally as effective at the point as he is off the ball. On top of his elite offensive skill set, he is also a terrific rebounder at his position and a lockdown defender,” said Kelsey. “He can flat out get a bucket with the best of them.”

The combo guard held offers from DePaul, Louisville, Marquette, Georgetown, Auburn and Mississippi St. prior to his commitment to Charleston.

“Our vision of building an elite program starts with elite talent. The talented core group of players we have here now combined with this class puts us in a position to really grow,” said Kelsey. " We say OUR CITY because we want to do something great TOGETHER as a city and as a basketball program. Charleston took a big step today.”

