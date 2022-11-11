Deputies arrest man in Oct. burglary of Bluffton home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested in reference to an October burglary in Bluffton.

Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested at his home just after 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and petit larceny, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Fording Island Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 after an occupant was awakened by someone inside the home.

Deputies said interviews with the residents led to the discovery that one victim had been inappropriately touched and personal belongings were stolen.

Deputies brought in a bloodhound tracking team in an effort to locate the suspect that night but were unsuccessful.

Evidence processed through the forensics laboratory was able to confirm the identity of Soto as the suspect on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Soto was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

