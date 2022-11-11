SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home; police asking help in finding owner

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the Caribou Police Department, officers recently found a dog in the closet of a home that was recently purchased.

“As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time,” Caribou police wrote on social media.

*We have turned off comments on this post. If you have information, please message us. We have a few leads to work on...

Posted by Caribou Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The department said the house has been empty for a while, and the animal hasn’t received proper care.

Authorities said the dog appears to have been left at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before the home’s purchase.

Caribou police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 207-493-3301 as they take care of the animal.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression this evening, but a slight tornado risk continues...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole weakens to tropical depression, tornado watch continues
Haasawn Omarie Belin, 18, is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Flooding in downtown is resulting in road closures Thursday morning.
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County

Latest News

Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression this evening, but a slight tornado risk continues...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole weakens to tropical depression, tornado watch continues
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression toward Georgia
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida, while Carolinas get hit with rain.
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida
FILE - Former President Barack Obama points to a rendering for the former president's lakefront...
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site