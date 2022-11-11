SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water.(Source: WMBF News)

The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The HCFR Dive Team was called in to help with the removal of the sunken vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to remove the car from the water.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch ends for much of the Lowcountry, watch still in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg Co.
Flooding in downtown is resulting in road closures Thursday morning.
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
Jonathan Reifer was last seen Wednesday at his home in North Charleston at 9:15 p.m.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte is charged with conspiracy to commit wire...
‘He cheated’: Emotional first day of testimony in trial of alleged Murdaugh conspirator

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of school board seats
Five of the nine incoming CCSD school board seats will be filled by Moms for Liberty candidates.
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of school board seats
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch ends for much of the Lowcountry, watch still in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg Co.
Teachers of Tomorrow will award 20 applicants up to $6,000 in scholarships to obtain teacher...
Program offering scholarship for aspiring teachers