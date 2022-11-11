Hundreds gather for annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Veterans across all military branches gathered in North Charleston for the city’s 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony featured Veterans as young as 25 to as old as 102, but all of them were happy they were able to gather with other Veterans and share stories of their time in the service.

This year’s keynote speaker was retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, who was the first African American woman to achieve that rank in Army history.

Four children from Lowcountry schools also shared poems they wrote about what Veterans Day mean to them and they were rewarded each with a bicycle and gift cards.

In attendance were several hundred service members from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force.

Joseph Wyatt Jr. is a 16-year Navy Veteran who served at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek and as far away as Spain and Guam.

“It just draws a real big family for everybody being together, so that’s what I love about it,” he said. “It’s about the fellowship and the gathering, and the commitment as far as the work we have done out there and see that we’re still here. We also keep the memories of the ones that was out there too, as well.”

The Veterans said another reason they attended the ceremony was to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for their country.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.