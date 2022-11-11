SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Key’s double-double powers Ohio St. past Charleston Southern

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Charleston Southern's Cheikh Faye during...
Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Charleston Southern's Cheikh Faye during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night.

Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio State build a 46-22 lead. Charleston Southern was just 9-of-31 shooting in the opening half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Ohio State had a stretch in the second half of 17 straight points scored by freshmen to make it 74-47.

Sean McNeil added 13 points and Justice Sueing had 11 points for Ohio State (2-0). The Buckeyes controlled the glass 47-28 and shot 51.7%.

Sueing, who played just two games last season because of an abdominal injury, Key and Eugene Brown III are three of the four returning Buckeyes that went 20-12 (12-8 Big Ten) last season before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by second-seeded Villanova.

Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points, Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 points, Taje’ Kelly had 11 for Charleston Southern (1-1).

Ohio State plays Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, followed by games against No. 19 San Diego State and No. 7 Duke.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression this evening, but a slight tornado risk continues...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole weakens to tropical depression, tornado watch continues
Haasawn Omarie Belin, 18, is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, won reelection for his...
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
Flooding in downtown is resulting in road closures Thursday morning.
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County

Latest News

VIDEO: Early Signing Day around the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Early Signing Day around the Lowcountry
CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field
Coastal Carolina QB McCall to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury
Clemson's Xavier Thomas celebrates after sacking Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey during late,...
Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game...
Clemson’s Swinney: If DJ can’t improve, “someone else” plays