Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says

Jordan Nebling disappeared in 2020 from Travelers Rest, SC
Jordan Nebling disappeared in 2020 from Travelers Rest, SC
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case.

Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old, was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020 and was known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas, according to deputies.

Her stepmother, Mary Tucker, said Nebling’s ex-boyfriend is Tyler Wilkins, a 22-year-old man charged with murder after the deaths of his current girlfriend, 22-year-old Clarrissa Winchester, and their newborn son.

Tucker said the two were together on the day Nebling disappeared.

“The car broke down and she had somebody to come and pick her up,” Tucker said. “Tyler is the one that come and picked her up. He told me. He told the detectives and he said she walked away and he doesn’t know where she went.”

Deputies have not charged anyone or named any persons of interest in Nebling’s disappearance.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office about obtaining more reports in this case, but has not yet received a response.

Nebling is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Live Free.”

Anyone with information on Jorden Nebling’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

