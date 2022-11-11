Scattered showers and breezy as Nicole slides through the Carolinas!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Nicole continues to move northward across Georgia and will become post-tropical later today as it moves into the Upstate of South Carolina. An overnight tornado threat has faded this morning as the system pulls north putting the Lowcountry in a less favorable spot for rotating rain bands. Some areas have enjoyed a bit of sunshine early Friday morning but skies are expected to turn mostly cloudy as moisture continues to pinwheel into the area around Nicole. Scattered showers will be possible today, especially this afternoon and early this evening. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The tropical air mass will stick around today with warm and muggy conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures started out over 25° above average this morning. Temperatures will stay steady through the rest of today in the mid to upper 70s. The wind will pick up a bit as the morning wears on with wind gusts over 30 mph possible this afternoon. The wind will begin to die back down this evening as any leftover showers quickly come to an end. A mostly cloudy sky will continue overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will begin to clear out Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. If you like warm weather, take advantage on Saturday, much cooler temps take over Sunday. Highs will go from the upper 70s Saturday to the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas by Monday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Breezy. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

