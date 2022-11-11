SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop and spent weeks in the hospital.

Kugler’s wife, Mandie Kugler, released the following statement:

Devin Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU after officials said a suspect struck him on Cedar Lane Road and fled the scene. He suffered a broken pelvis, a shattered humerus, multiple breaks in his left tibia, contusions, cuts and road rash.

Trooper Devin Kugler was hurt in a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. in...
Trooper Devin Kugler was hurt in a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. in Greenville County.(Viewer Submission)

FOX Carolina will have more with Kugler and his family in newscasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches end for Lowcountry counties
Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North...
Police locate missing 14-year-old
The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city,...
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
Five of the nine incoming CCSD school board seats will be filled by Moms for Liberty candidates.
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats

Latest News

Goose Creek Police came up with four names for its new therapy dog — Creeker, Drake, Gander and...
Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog
Sgt. Perry Loyd fought in World War I, but despite being wounded, never received his Purple...
Honor Overdue: The 100-year journey to Sgt. Loyd’s Purple Heart
The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived...
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
The Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant is continuing honors for...
Patriots Point offers free admission for veterans this weekend
The City of Charleston says this project is already 30% completed and they're currently in the...
Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway, other West Ashley roads