Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree, drives into creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a Friday crash in the Cordova area.

It happened on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road at 10:15 a.m.

A Volkswagen SUV traveling south ran off the right side of the road. The SUV then hit a tree and went into a creek, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the vehicle died, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.