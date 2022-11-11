SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree, drives into creek

It happened on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road at 10:15 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a Friday crash in the Cordova area.

A Volkswagen SUV traveling south ran off the right side of the road. The SUV then hit a tree and went into a creek, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the vehicle died, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

