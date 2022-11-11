SC Lottery
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

