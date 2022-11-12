Deputies respond to shots fired call at Columbia mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies are asking the public to avoid a Columbia mall as they respond to reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies are responding to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Multiple agencies are responding to the Columbia Place Mall to reports of shots fired. Please avoid the area at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) November 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.