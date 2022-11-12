SC Lottery
Deputies respond to shots fired call at Columbia mall

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies are asking the public to avoid a Columbia mall as they respond to reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies are responding to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

