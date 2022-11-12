Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared.
The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m.
All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened around 5 p.m.
IN THE AREA OF 1645 OLD TROLLEY RD; PIVOTAL ALL LANES ARE SHUT DOWN DUE TO AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURY— Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) November 12, 2022
