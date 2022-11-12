Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared.

The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m.

All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened around 5 p.m.

IN THE AREA OF 1645 OLD TROLLEY RD; PIVOTAL ALL LANES ARE SHUT DOWN DUE TO AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURY — Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) November 12, 2022

