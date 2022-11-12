FIRST ALERT: ‘Major’ crash closes part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while a crash investigation is underway.

The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

Further details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

