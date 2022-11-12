Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department wants you to help choose the name of a Goldendoodle puppy that will serve as a therapy dog.

But the agency is asking for the public’s help in naming him.

A post on the department’s Facebook page states they will pick up the little guy in December and they want to have a name ready before he comes home. They’ve chosen four possible names: Creeker, Drake, Gander and Storm. They’re now asking the public to vote for the one they like best.

Click here to vote in the survey.

You have until this coming Friday to vote. Police plan to announce the top vote-getter on Nov. 19.

The puppy, donated by Lesia’s Goldendoodles, is the biological brother of Hope, the North Charleston Police Department’s therapy dog, police said on their Facebook page.

Cpl. Scott Derrick of the COPS unit will serve as the therapy dog’s handler.

