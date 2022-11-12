SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be adorned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.

The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday and then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.

“We gave it with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it,” said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.

“For me, it was just a nice tree,” Lebowitz was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it.”

The tree, whose lower branches extend 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter, will be aglow with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) star covered in 3 million crystals.

After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches end for Lowcountry counties
He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North...
Police locate missing 14-year-old
Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city,...
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
Five of the nine incoming CCSD school board seats will be filled by Moms for Liberty candidates.
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats

Latest News

The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
NO SOUND: Christmas trees arrives at Rockefeller
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated his reelection victory Tuesday night. By the time he...
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their...
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard
The City of Charleston says this project is already 30% completed and they're currently in the...
Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway, other West Ashley roads