Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves.

Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson.

At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers.

By having the identification number on trailers entered into a system, if stolen, authorities would be able to find and recover the trailer faster. Law enforcement agencies also put an additional number on a secret spot on the trailer, so possible suspects will not see the identification.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Thompson said that the free event was the first since 2018 and brought in over 40 trailers.

“If the bad guy believes ‘if I take it far away, they won’t identify it, or they won’t get it back, and I won’t get caught,’” Thompson said. “So, it’s important to put these numbers on these trailers to enhance their recovery.”

Last year, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and recovered 14 in all.

“They are stolen a lot throughout the whole state, not just in this area because they are not required to put license plates on them,” Thompson said. “So the bad guys prey on that because they can take it, put some fresh paint on it, and sell it to somebody.”

A small business owner, Gino Puma, said he also knows several neighbors and other business owners whose trailers were stolen.

“There’s a lot of money in these trailers,” Puma said. “There’s a lot of equipment in the trailers. A lot of us are just small business guys, you steal my trailer, I’m out of business for six months. I don’t have thousands of dollars waiting around to replace the trailer and the tools inside of it.”

Most individuals who came to the event rely on their trailers for work. Jay Wallace, a West Ashley resident, brought his trailer to be identified after it was stolen.

“We’ve had a couple of trailers stolen over the years,” Wallace said. “I’ve worked with an awful lot of nonprofits and the Citadel club; we had our trailer stolen which was several thousands of dollars, and we didn’t have a spare. It was a big problem.”

Thompson shared that law enforcement agencies hope to host another event in a few months to identify even more trailers.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

