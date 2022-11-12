‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families.

The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.

The Charleston Animal Society is facing a critical overcrowding crisis at its shelter, spokesperson Kay Hyman said.

The party runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Charleston Animal Society, located at 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the shelter will hold a watch party to see if their animals win a new Defender vehicle from Land Rover.

