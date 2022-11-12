Patriots Point offers free admission for veterans this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is continuing honors for Lowcountry veterans this weekend.

The museum is offering free admission for veterans as well as active-duty military members.

Admission includes access to the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey as well as the three-acre Vietnam War experience.

The Citadel Summerall guards will perform a silent precision drill Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown. The drill shows off the training cadets at the military college undergo.

