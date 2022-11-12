Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway and other West Ashley roads

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who drive along Glenn McConnell Parkway have probably noticed a lot of orange traffic barrels and construction since earlier this year. The City of Charleston released details of the plans about when this project is expected to be finished.

The City of Charleston says this project is already 30% completed and they’re currently in the process of paving a westbound travel lane and continue draining modifications on Glenn McConnell Parkway.

This project consists of 2.3 miles of roadway from Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road, drainage and multimodal improvements.

These include going from four to six lanes of traffic, adding a 10-foot multi-use path, seven sheltered bus stops, intersection improvements, four traffic signals, more roadway lighting, landscaping and irrigation systems at all intersections and new asphalt.

Median and eastbound shoulder work from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive should start by January 2023. The remaining improvements should start by next summer. Some businesses off Glenn McConnell say this construction has not affected their flow of customers.

Aside from Glenn McConnell, there’s a few other road improvement projects that are in the works around West Ashley.

For example, the city says the Highway 17 to Savage Road intersection should better accommodate truck turning by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The Bees Ferry Road and Sanders Road traffic light should be installed by the end of this year. And Dominion is currently conveying the right of way to SCDOT for sidewalks on Savage Road. These should be installed by the end of the first quarter of 2023 as well.

“Send us an input component, permitting process, access for right away, getting SCDOT approval before these things,” Charleston District 9 councilmember A. Peter Shahid, Jr. said. “It’s just more of an idea here than just ‘Let’s widen this road or let’s add a road cut.’ It takes a lot more than what we see that goes on.”

The city says the Glenn McConnell improvements should cost a total $18 million and the improvements to the Savannah Highway intersections should cost between $10-$15 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.