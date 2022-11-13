16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.

Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries.

Two more drive-by shootings occurred after this shooting, deputies say. One shooting occurred on Keegan Road and the other on Hope Plantation Road, where a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Colleton Detectives are working to determine if these shootings are connected, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.