The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0

The Citadel earned a win in their final home game of the season on Saturday beating Virginia...
The Citadel earned a win in their final home game of the season on Saturday beating Virginia Lynchburg(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The Citadel (3-7) to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Underwood’s scoring toss was a 14-yarder to J.J. Hudson late in the third quarter, upping The Citadel’s lead to 45-0.

Braden Walker accounted for two of the Bulldogs’ seven rushing touchdowns. Hudson, Cooper Wallace, Johnny Crawford III and Ha’Keem Monroe also ran for a score.

Underwood completed 3 of 4 passes for 79 yards for the Bulldogs. Derrick was 0-of-6 passing with an interception.

Alvaro Otega-Morales and backup Fanelle Andrus combined to complete only 9 of 26 passes for 80 yards with four interceptions — three by Andrus — for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson carried 20 times for 77 yards. The Dragons totaled only 108 yards of offense.

