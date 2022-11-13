SC Lottery
Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday.

Hunter ran for 149 yards on 12 carries and scored once and had three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs took their lone lead when Prometheus Franklin II threw a 22-yard touchdown to Jordan Smith on their third drive of the game. Howard countered on its following drive when Hunter ran it in from the 7 to tie it at 7-all.

In the second quarter, Kasey Hawthorne scored on a 5-yard run for a 14-7 lead, and with 1:38 before intermission, Quinton Williams threw a 23-yard scored to Hunter. Before the end of the third, Howard sealed it when Williams threw a 2-yard score to Hunter.

Franklin threw for 70 yards and ran for 44 for South Carolina State. Howard (4-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) held the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-3) to 219 total yards of offense.

