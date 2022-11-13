SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night.

The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.

They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

