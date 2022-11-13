Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning.

A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app to track the temperatures and forecast for your zip code.

As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48 degrees, with temperatures ranging to the mid-50s along the coast.

Temperatures across the area were expected to fall by a few degrees Sunday morning before rising briefly back to the low 60s for the high.

But by the time many across the Lowcountry wake up Monday morning, temperatures will have fallen about 20 degrees as low as the mid to upper 30s, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

The forecast calls for lows from 35 degrees in Walterboro and 36 in Summerville and Moncks Corner to 41 in Mount Pleasant and 44 in Folly Beach.

Highs are expected to stay below 70 for the week, with lows remaining above 40 beginning Monday.

This week's forecast calls for chillier temperatures after a cold front moved across South Carolina earlier Sunday. (Live 5)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.