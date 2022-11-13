SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Griffin’s 23 lead Tennessee State over South Carolina State

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat South Carolina State 80-61 on Saturday.

Griffin also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (2-0). Jr. Clay scored 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 8 from the line. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 14 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-2). Davion Everett added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State. Cam Jones had 11 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches end for Lowcountry counties
He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North...
Police locate missing 14-year-old
Multiple Lowcountry school districts have announced a shift to E-learning plans for Thursday...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city,...
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to...
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) hurdles over Louisville safety M.J. Griffin (26) on his...
No. 12 Clemson wins 39th straight at home 31-16 over Cards
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs up the field past South Carolina defensive...
Florida runs for 374, dominates South Carolina 38-6 in Swamp
The Citadel earned a win in their final home game of the season on Saturday beating Virginia...
The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0
Charleston Southern dropped their season finale on the road against North Carolina A&T
Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win
South Carolina State Football
Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14