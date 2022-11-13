SC Lottery
Turning unsettled and cooler this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will decrease today behind the cold front with much cooler temperatures, highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chillier mornings are expected too with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for all inland areas on Monday morning. High pressure will be overhead early in the week which will keep sunshine in the forecast Monday, still cool with highs near 60 degrees. A series of disturbances will move across the Lowcountry for the rest of the week. Showers are possible Tuesday through Friday with highs well below normal, in the 50s and 60s. Not a washout but at this time it appears the most widespread activity will be on Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 63, Low 39.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 68, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 66, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 57, Low 41.

