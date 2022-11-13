SC Lottery
Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win

Charleston Southern dropped their season finale on the road against North Carolina A&T
Charleston Southern dropped their season finale on the road against North Carolina A&T
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday.

Tuten’s 2-yard run gave the Aggies’ their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an 8-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Fowler in the fourth.

The Buccaneers took a 7-0 lead on Tony Bartalo’s 34-yard pass to Nivon Holland in the second quarter. The lead was short-lived when Cooke returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Tuten gained 106 yards on 22 carries for the Aggies (7-3, 4-0 Big South) and Fowler completed 10 of 22 passes for 151 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Bartalo was 14-of-31 passing for 162 yards with an interception for the Buccaneers (2-8, 2-3). He was sacked six times.

The Aggies’ win, their seventh in a row, combined with Gardner-Webb’s 42-35 win over Campbell, leaves NC A&T and Gardner-Webb tied for first place in the Big South with one game to go. Gardner-Webb will host NC A&T on Saturday, with the winner claiming the conference championship and the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

