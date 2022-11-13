SC Lottery
Twitter’s checkmark plan on hold after flood of fake accounts

Elon Musk’s plan to make blue verification checkmarks available by subscription unleashed more chaos at Twitter and questions about the company’s future.
By Dina Demetrius
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CBS News) - With his workforce cut to the bone, Elon Musk is struggling to control the turmoil at Twitter.

Musk’s plan to make blue verification checkmarks available by subscription unleashed a new round of chaos at Twitter and questions about the company’s future.

I don’t know where the truth lies but I don’t think it’s going to be on Twitter any more,” former Twitter user Suzanne Eisenberg said.

The subscription offered anyone a checkmark for $8 per month, leading to a flood of fake accounts. A phony post from NBA star Lebron James asked for a trade, a phony post from drug maker Eli Lilly announced free insulin, while multiple accounts impersonated Tesla.

“I can sign up to say I’m mayor of LA and I paid $8 for a blue check mark,” user Daniel Arteaga said.

Musk said suspending trolls is a top priority. But with staff cut to the bone, who’s catching those fakes?

“I think it’s turned into this free for all for misinformation,” Arteaga said.

The situation at Twitter has caught the attention of the highest levels of government. Even the Pentagon uses the platform and says it’s keeping an eye on the turmoil.

“As Twitter adjusts and makes it makes changes, we’re going to have to adjust and adapt, too,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Musk warned employees the company is facing a dire financial situation, and industry experts say his concerns may be justified.

“The reality is that there are an unprecedented number of challenges within the digital ad industry right now, and these companies have to find a way to cut costs,” Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said.

Adding to the confusion, Musk announced the option of working remotely is now over and ordered all employees back to the office at least 40 hours a week.

Musk fired roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees in the days after his buyout.

