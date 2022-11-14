SC Lottery
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

3 airlifted from scene of Magoffin County school bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash Monday morning in Kentucky.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. The bus could be seen down a steep embankment and on its side.

According to school officials, the bus was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

The bus landed on its passenger side.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

The school district said 18 students were on board, revising an earlier number of 21 from a fire official.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but sources said at least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

