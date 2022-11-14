SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus

Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus.(Source: Gray News)
By KMVT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT) - Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

The Moscow Police Department reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person at a home on King Road. When police arrived on scene, they found four people dead inside in what have been referred to as homicides.

The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus. Their identities have not been released, KMVT reports.

Police are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for any individuals who may have information to call them.

Police say there’s no active threat to the student community. A shelter-in-place order from the university has been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all classes, online and in-person, statewide for Monday, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shootings that left a teen dead.
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to...
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
Marianne Tormey is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville
Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning were expected to drop below 40 degrees for...
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

Latest News

One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this...
Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Democrats hold majority in the Senate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls