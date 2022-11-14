Below average temperatures dominate the weather for the next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably cool weather is here to stay for the long haul as a brief warm-up on Tuesday is set to be short-lived. Cold Monday morning temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees by the afternoon, roughly 10° below average for this time of the year. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as we await a quick moving storm system that will move in from the west on Tuesday. The chance of showers will increase overnight and during the day Tuesday. Scattered rain will be possible through Tuesday night before that cold front moves offshore Wednesday morning. Once the front is offshore, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with temperatures cooling down for the second half of the week and the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 50s starting on Thursday with morning lows set to fall into the 30s for most folks by Friday and Saturday mornings. There is the potential of a frost/freeze for both of those mornings, away from the coast. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer!

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. High 60.

TUESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.