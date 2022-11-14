SC Lottery
Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case

A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime.

Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect.

Shelton Romone Brown is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree arson, according to deputies.

Deputies responded early in the morning of August 8 to the home of Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had been activated.

Deputies found her dead, and investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set.

