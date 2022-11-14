SC Lottery
Ceremony honors first African American admitted to U.S. Naval Academy

Alumni from the U.S. Naval Academy on Monday will be in Charleston to help unveil a monument honoring Charleston native James Conyers.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alumni from the U.S. Naval Academy on Monday will be in Charleston to help unveil a monument honoring Charleston native James Conyers.

Conyers was the first African American to enter the U.S. Naval Academy and organizers say the event will recognize his historical importance to the Academy.

Conyers was nominated for admission to the academy in 1872 at 15 years old.

According to event organizers, Conyers did not graduate from the academy because of the physical and mental abuse he received from classmates but helped to break the color barrier to allow other minorities to enter the academy.

However, it was not until 1949 that the academy saw its first African American graduate.

The ceremony today will be held at 1 p.m. at the Humane and Friendly Society Cemetery on Pershing Street.

It is open to the public.

