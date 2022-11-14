Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed.

The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.

The animal society often sees overcrowding of Pit Bulls specifically because they are sometimes seen as being too aggressive or mean.

Charleston Animal Society Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman said that Pit Bulls just need someone to give them a chance.

“So many times they are overlooked because of the breed,” Hyman said. “They’re overlooked because they’re so big, and we’re getting packed with them. Right now, we are asking people to make room for one of these sweet dogs and become part of our Lowcountry Pit Crew.”

The two-day event included fee-waived adoptions and extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs. Although the shelter’s goal was for 50 dogs to be adopted, as of Sunday night, only 20 were, including five cats.

One 10-year-old volunteer and past adopter, Madelyn Moore, shared her love for Pit Bulls and why she feels like they need a home.

“I’ve seen a lot of dogs that have been hurt and it’s really sad,” Moore said. “I just feel like a permanent friend to them, and I just want to help them out. It’s like helping a friend; you’re not going to leave them there; you are going to help them.”

Over the last few months, the shelter has faced large overcrowding issues.

“We’ve got more and more animals in, and fewer are going out the door,” Hyman said. “So that’s why we’re coming up with these incentives and these campaigns, like the Lowcountry Pit Crew that we’re implementing, trying to get people to get in and adopt.”

Although the weekend event is over, the Charleston Animal Society still asks the community to come to the shelter to adopt or foster. The shelter is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

