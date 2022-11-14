SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls

An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed.

The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.

The animal society often sees overcrowding of Pit Bulls specifically because they are sometimes seen as being too aggressive or mean.

Charleston Animal Society Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman said that Pit Bulls just need someone to give them a chance.

“So many times they are overlooked because of the breed,” Hyman said. “They’re overlooked because they’re so big, and we’re getting packed with them. Right now, we are asking people to make room for one of these sweet dogs and become part of our Lowcountry Pit Crew.”

The two-day event included fee-waived adoptions and extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs. Although the shelter’s goal was for 50 dogs to be adopted, as of Sunday night, only 20 were, including five cats.

One 10-year-old volunteer and past adopter, Madelyn Moore, shared her love for Pit Bulls and why she feels like they need a home.

“I’ve seen a lot of dogs that have been hurt and it’s really sad,” Moore said. “I just feel like a permanent friend to them, and I just want to help them out. It’s like helping a friend; you’re not going to leave them there; you are going to help them.”

Over the last few months, the shelter has faced large overcrowding issues.

“We’ve got more and more animals in, and fewer are going out the door,” Hyman said. “So that’s why we’re coming up with these incentives and these campaigns, like the Lowcountry Pit Crew that we’re implementing, trying to get people to get in and adopt.”

Although the weekend event is over, the Charleston Animal Society still asks the community to come to the shelter to adopt or foster. The shelter is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to...
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shootings that left a teen dead.
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North...
Police locate missing 14-year-old
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize
The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just...
Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

Latest News

The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
Goose Creek Police came up with four names for its new therapy dog — Creeker, Drake, Gander and...
Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog
The Honor Guard Ceremony for Isaac Goss took place deep in the James Island woods at one of the...
Freed Union soldier gets proper honor guard ceremony 150 years later