Charleston Southern parts ways with head football coach Autry Denson

Autry Denson had his 1st preseason practice as CSU head coach (Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 4 seasons, Charleston Southern has decided not to renew the contract of head football coach Autry Denson the school announced on Monday morning.

“I want to thank Coach Denson for his great service and effort to both Charleston Southern University and Buccaneer football over the past four years,” Athletic Director Jeff Barber said in a statement. “We all wish him and his family nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Denson was hired back in 2019 when he was serving as Running Backs coach at his alma mater, Notre Dame.

During his time with the Buccaneers, Denson went 14-22 overall and 11-11 in Big South play.

CSU finished a disappointing 2022 season on Saturday with a loss at North Carolina A&T. The loss put them at 2-8 on the season.

The school announced defensive coordinator Zane Vance will serve as interim head coach while a national search begins.

