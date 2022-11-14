Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals

SC Lottery
One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season.

Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry.

The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event.

Brenda Shaw, the Chief Development Officer at the Lowcountry Food Bank, said that each Hendrick Automotive store competes to raise funds. The food bank then uses those funds to purchase Thanksgiving meals and turkeys for people in our community.

Monday, employees from Hendrick Automotive and volunteers from the Lowcountry foodbank will come together to pack those Thanksgiving meal boxes and distribute them to the Soldier’s Angels veteran group and seven different elementary schools across the community.

Shaw said their goal is to pack one thousand boxes.

“It’s a wonderful commitment for them, but I also think that it gives their employees a great sense of accomplishment that they’re doing something wonderful for the community. They are giving back to schools and veterans who need the assistance and it’s a wonderful commitment on their part,” Shaw said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Lowcountry foodbank, click here.

