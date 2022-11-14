Law firm’s donation furthers library food program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library’s Kids Café is a federally funded after-school program that provides snacks and meals for kids.

Library officials say their James Island location no longer meets the requirements for this program due to changing demographic data and eligibility requirements.

The Kid’s Café is a free after-school snack and super program for kids. It’s available at a handful of CCPL locations.

Each snack or meal includes a fresh component and a grain provided by the Lowcountry Food Bank. If you’re at the library after school, you’ll be able to get a snack.

Kathleen Montgomery with CCPL says the James Island library serves hundreds of kids per month and the need at this location is growing.

“Food insecurity is a big issue around the country and in our area. Food access and literacy is something that CCPL really likes to focus on, it’s a big component of our mission,” Montgomery says. “So, the kids cafe program really helps us increase access to nutritional foods to areas that need it.”

CCPL’s library team reached out to Motley-Rice Law Firm for help, and they quickly said yes, donating $2,500. Their donation will ensure no child suffers from hunger between meals received at home and school.

Library officials say local partnerships are vital to keeping this program alive. If you’re interested in donating to the Kids Café program click here.

