SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

A Charleston man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Taco Bell at gunpoint.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Taco Bell at gunpoint.

Onesimus Tyus, 33, is charged with attempted armed robbery after an incident at the fast-food restaurant on Spring Street on Nov. 12, the Charleston Police Department says.

Officers were called to Taco Bell just before 2:30 p.m. for an attempted robbery. An employee told police the man tried to rob the business with a gun.

Tyus was given a $100,000 bond and is in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shootings that left a teen dead.
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to...
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell
The City of North Charleston is asking to purchase 440 acres located near Ingleside Plantation...
Charleston Co. approves six greenbelt funding projects, investing more than $7 million in green space
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Coach: Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody