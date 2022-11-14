Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Taco Bell at gunpoint.

Onesimus Tyus, 33, is charged with attempted armed robbery after an incident at the fast-food restaurant on Spring Street on Nov. 12, the Charleston Police Department says.

Officers were called to Taco Bell just before 2:30 p.m. for an attempted robbery. An employee told police the man tried to rob the business with a gun.

Tyus was given a $100,000 bond and is in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

