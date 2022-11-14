SC gas prices see slight increase over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 1.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.26, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.98 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 8.9 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.96 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally the average price per gallon fell 2.6 cents last week, averaging $3.76 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 14.3 cents from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for diesel continued to increase last week, climbing 2.3 cents and bringing the average to $5.34 per gallon.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.